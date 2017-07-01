11 law violators arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 11 renting rules and security ordinance violators. According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police arrested Nadeem, Qasim, Rasheed, Ijaz, Usman, Nasir and Munir who were renting rules violators and did not pass on the required particulars to the police. Airport police on violation of security ordinance booked Noor Muhammad while Naseerabad and R.A.Bazar police netted Ahmed Khan, Yasir and Abdul Ghani on the same violation. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.—APP