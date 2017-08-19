11 dead, 700 affected as Dengue becomes alarming in Peshawar

Shahbaz offers help to KP to tackle disease

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Dengue virus gaining alarming proportion in the provincial metropolis, the number of dengue patients in Peshawar has soared to 700 forcing the health bosses to order provision of free test facilities at all the public sector hospitals for diagnoses of Dengue Virus. Around a dozen people have so far succumbed to the deadly decease.

According to official statistics by district administration, the highest number of cases has been reported from Tehkal, Pishtakhara, Sufaid Dheri and adjoining areas of the provincial capital.

Most of the patients are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex and other hospitals. Besides, over 3,000 people have been screened for the virus at Khyber Teaching Hospital. As per the hospital administration, 4,320 suspected cases f dengue have been brought to the facility since July.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Saqib Raza Aslam claimed that the administration was not only fumigating areas to kill the dengue mosquitoes but have also dispatched 50 to 60 lady health workers who are going door-to-door to spread awareness about the virus. However, contrary to official claims the fumigation was being carried out only in specific areas and that too in posh localities like Defence and areas in cantonment while a large part of the city remained unattended thus adding to the anguish of the masses.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday ordered provision of free test facilities at all the public sector hospitals for diagnostic of Dengue virus.

The provincial Health Department high-ups said that anti-dengue fumigation was being carried out in Tehkal area of Peshawar on daily basis.

The outbreak, also known as “break-bone fever”, has been aided by seasonal rains and humidity. While an exact number of affected is not available, most breeding grounds of the mosquito have been found in the congested areas of Tehkal Payan and Pishta-Khara Payan. Since July last the Khyber Teaching Hospital has received over 3,000 suspected patients, of which 700 have tested positive. During the same period, five people have 11 died.

Also the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday directed the provincial health minister to immediately contact the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help control the spread of dengue disease in Peshawar.

The chief minister has asked the minister and secretary of the health department to immediately approach the KP government and extend their full cooperation to them. He said:” People living in the KP province are our brethren and we are ready to extend all-out support to them to effectively deal with dengue disease.