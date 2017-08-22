11 China tourists injured in truck crashes

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Eleven Chinese tourists and three Thais were injured after a pick-up truck crashed into a van carrying Chinese tourists at 16:30 local time on Monday in Chiang Mai province of northern Thailand.

Among the 11 Chinese tourists, five were severely injured and they are all now being treated at a local hospital, according to the Consulate General of China in Chiang Mai on Monday.

The consulate general told Xinhua that the five severely injured tourists are still being treated at the hospital but in “stable conditions” and some slightly injured tourists have already been discharged.

The officials from the consulate general immediately rushed to the hospital after being informed about the accident on Sunday and is now working with Thai police and Thai Assistance Center to help the injured.