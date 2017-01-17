11 bottled water brands found unsafe

Pakistan Council of Water Resources (PCRWR) collected 109 bottled water brands to analyze quality during first quarter of current year, out of which 11 brands were found unsafe due to chemical contaminations. According to official sources on Monday, results of quarterly monitoring report of bottled/mineral water are regularly disseminated through print/electronic media and the PCRWR website.

The report also sent to Capital Development Authority (CDA), Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Provincial Chief Secretaries and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) for taking appropriate legal action against sub-standard brands.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCRWR, working under Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), does not have any statutory authority to take action against those selling contaminated bottled water.

The PSQCA on basis of quarterly report of the PCRWR, takes actions against illegal/unlicensed bottled drinking water manufacturers and keeps close monitoring of its licensees (manufacturers of bottled drinking water) from time to time.

The PSQCA has a complete mechanism to monitor the quality of bottled drinking water and mineral water through quarterly inspections of manufacturing units and market surveillance wherein the samples are also taken from open market and sent for testing to laboratory’s analysis in accordance with Pakistan standard.

Highlighting the steps taken to control production/sale of sub-standard bottled drinking water in the country, the PSQCA has closed 87 bottled drinking water plants from August, 2015 to November, 2016 and filed cases against different manufacturers.—APP

