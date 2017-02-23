11 booked on renting rules violations

Rawalpindi

Eleven cases have been registered against property landlords and tenants on violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

According to police, the rules violators were booked as they did not pass on the required particulars to the police.

Sadiqabad police registered cases against Asmat Khan, Akbar, Noor Muhammad, Fazal, Shakeel, Faisal, Aftab, Faisal Umar and Mazhar Iqbal on the rules violations.

Westridge police held Nasrullah under 14 Foreigner Act while New Town police netted Zahid Hussain who did not make proper security arrangement for his shop.—APP