10th Open House held at PMAS-AAUR

City Reporter

The event was organized by University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT) with an aim to provide a platform to the students not only to showcase their projects but also to strengthen the linkage between industry and academia as well as enable students to understand market trends.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest. Deans, Directors, faculty members and representatives from industry also attended the Open House. In an Open House more than 50 projects were displayed while students present the solution of the software industries real problem such as agri., mechanical, electrical, chemicals, hardware, teachers community problems, etc.

Vic Chancellor said that Pakistan being the agricultural country in desperate need of IT fusion so that we can aid agricultural sector with the help of intelligent and customized applications. A lot of efforts have been done but still there is still a big vacuum to enhance intelligent application which can help to boost our agricultural economy, he added.