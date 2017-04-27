10th IGATEX Pakistan 2017 exhibition kicks off

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s export sector will soon reap the benefits of Rs 180 billion package for textile, announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This was stated by Hassan Iqbal, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Textile Industry, while inaugurating 10th International Textile Machinery and Garment Technology Exhibition, IGATEX Pakistan 2017 – Exhibition and Conference, here on Wednesday at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

He said the textile sector contribute 55 to 60 percent to the exports of the country that is why the government takes extra measures to resolve the issues of the sector on priority bases. ‘It is the priority of the government to meet the energy needs of the textile sector’, he added.

He said that holding of such exhibition will benefit Pakistan’s export sector as more international companies are coming to showcase their latest machinery and technology which would enhance sector’s productivity.

He asked Pakistan traders to take full advantage of the exhibition and extend their support.

The organizers said that in the event, organized by FAKT Exhibitions, more than 550 companies of 35 countries are participating with their latest machinery. ‘It is indeed great moment and matter of pride for Pakistan that such a huge number of foreign participation is being witnessed in this event’ Federal Secretary Textile said.

About the production of cotton, Hassan Iqbal said that Central Cotton Committee was working on the production of cotton and 6 new varieties of cotton were introduced in the country, three in Sindh and three in Punjab. ‘We will achieve 14 million cotton bales target this year. Cotton production from Baluchistan is also expected to yield better results’, he added.

Mohammad Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of FAKT Exhibitions said that Pakistan needs modern machinery and technology and this event provides avenues to traders and industrialists to benefit from it. As many as 73 Italian, 70 German, 50 Chinese, 25 Turkish and 80 Pakistani companies have displayed their products, he informed.