Over 10m people witnessed Azadi Train

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train on Thursday completed its countrywide journey from Khyber to Karachi. Senior officials of Pakistan Railways said that more than 10 million people witnessed Azadi Train during its journey from Khyber to Karachi.

He said that during 18-day tour Azadi Train entertained people across the country. On Thursday the train during its last destinations attracted a huge crowd at Kot Adu, Layyah, Bhakkar and Mianwali Railway Stations. On arrival of train, a large number of people were present at every railway stations.

The railway stations were beautifully decorated with National flags and welcome banners. The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of Azadi Train depicting the culture of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). Officer Incharge Azadi Train told APP that Azadi Train successfully completed countrywide tour of all four provinces. He said that Azadi Train likely to resume its journey to remaining cities after Eid holidays. Azadi Train was started its journey on August 12 from Margalla Railway Station and culminated at Basal Railway Station. Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train successfully completed its tour of Sindh province after entertaining people at Kashmor Colony Railway Station.—APP