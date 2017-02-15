10800 cops to provide security cover to enumerators

Staff Reporter

Some 10800 cops and police officials will provide security cover to the teams of enumerators being deployed for national population census 2017 in Karachi.

DIG – Headquarters, Sindh told the meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP – Sindh), A.d. Khowaja here Wednesday to review arrangements underway for the exercise to be held after a gap of 19 years.

The meeting extensively reviewed arrangements, particularly made for the metropolis, in the context of police deployment, transportation, feeding charges, logistic support and ready availability of human force.

The meeting was also attended by Additional IGP- Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, DIGs representing East, West and South zones of Karachi and other police officials along with those representing provincial home department.

Sindh police chief on the occasion directed the officials concerned to develop a comprehensive contingency plan for the exercise with provision for coordination among the relevant stakeholder.

He said this must be supplemented through formation of control room at district levels coupled with fool proof arrangements to streamline logistic support, police deployment, security and transportation.