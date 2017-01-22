108 items included in Compulsory Certification Marks Scheme to check quality

Islamabad

Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has so far included 108 items in Compulsory Certification Marks Scheme (CCMS) to check and monitor quality of products. The Authority generates its revenue by testing products, issuing licenses/quality assurance certificates and marking fees.

Currently, manufacturers of some of mandatory products are not getting licenses nor paying any marking fees for last few years which mainly includes cement, sugar, fertilizer, continental biscuits, black tea etc. Under measures being adopted to improve performance of PSQCA, official sources at Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on Saturday said introduction of Foreign Manufacturer License Scheme (FMLS) is under active consideration to benefit importers by reducing clearing time at point of import.

They said amendments in PSQCA Act have been proposed to ensure improved governance. The proposed amendments, interalia, include re-constitution of Borad of Directors and Advisory Council is being replaced by proposed membership. PSQCA, working under administrative control of ministry of science and technology is performing its activities as per assigned responsibilities under the Act VI of 1996.

However, in order to make it more effective, the government has undertaken the initiatives which included enhancement of penalties, reduction in discretionary and arbitrary powers of PSQCA’s officers/field staff etc. so as to place a robust monitoring mechanism. The sources said re-structuring of PSQCA has also been proposed in National Quality Policy (NQP) to meet the best international practices while steps were being taken to improve monitoring mechanism through enhanced market surveillance, surprise visits, besides regular quarterly inspection of plants.

A mobile testing laboratory is functional at Karachi while similar laboratories have also been planned to be introduced in all the major cities in the country, the sources added. The other steps were signing of memorandum of understanding with counterpart international organizations for enhanced credibility and mutual recognition, with a view to facilitate exporters and up-gradation in terms of equipment and qualified manpower of PSQCA Testing Laboratories.

Steps have also been taken to increase number of Accredited Tests,process of hiring of merit based qualified manpower against vacant posts is underway, new Directorate of Conformity Assessment in north region of Pakistan has been established with jurisdiction of Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with prime objective of enhancing administrative efficiency as well as serving industry at every doorstep of the industry. PSQCA’s Board of Directors has also given approval for establishment of its liaison office in Bahawalpur for enforcement of Pakistan Standards in remote areas in this region and fetching needs of the industry and customer efficiently at its immediate access.

Moreover, the sources said Board of Directors (BoD) of PSQCA is presently considering a proposal to revise fee structure being charged by Authority. This proposal is under preparation and shall be presented in next BoD meeting.—APP