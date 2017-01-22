1036 buildings under occupation of Indian forces: Mehbooba

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has revealed in the so-called Kashmir Assembly that over 1,000 private and government buildings in the territory are under the occupation of Indian forces.

Mehbooba Mufti in a written reply to a question by MLA Langate, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, informed the House that 1,036 government and private buildings in the territory were still under the occupation of Indian forces.

“Among the 1036 buildings, four are school buildings and four are college buildings along with one hostel building which has been occupied by the forces,” she said.

Replying to another question, the puppet Chief Minister said that Indian forces had also been stationed inside the premises of Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology’s Wadoora campus. She refused to give any timeline for withdrawal of the troops from the campus.

The Indian forces’ personnel had occupied nearly half a dozen government schools besides 59 vital government installations for setting up camps across the Kashmir Valley during 2016 mass uprising, which was triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, by Indian troops on July 8, last year.

In a written reply to another question, Mehbooba Mufti said that more than 150 children had reportedly gone missing in occupied Kashmir in the past three years. She said that the total number of children reportedly missing in the territory was 162.—KMS