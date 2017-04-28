100,000 seedlings planted under Green Pakistan Programme

Staff Reporter

Secretary Forests Capt (R) Jehanzeb Khan has said that the Punjab Forest Department (PFD) has planted 100,000 seedlings over a range of 138 sections in 19 areas of the province.

Talking to media persos here on Thursday, he said that under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme (GPP), 5.5 million trees would be planted on 10,000 patches of open land and forests in 13 districts of Punjab.

Jehanzeb Khan said that the plantation programme would be carried out in five years. The Punjab government has already allocated Rs 1,285 million for the programme, he added.

“For the Green Pakistan Programme, the Punjab government is bearing 50 per cent of the cost of the project,” he added.

Under the project, indigenous tree species would be planted to protect and preserve the local flora of Punjab, he added. The seedlings include Chir, Kail, Deodar, Fit, Partal, Sprouce, Phulai, Kiker, Rubinia, Kahu, Jand, Ber, Fig, Akhrot, Toot, Neem, Frash, and several other species, the secretary said.

To enhance forest cover in the province, the Forest Department would give 22.15 million plants to general public at very low price. The district chairmen, local administration, village organisations, students and common society associations were participating in the GPP, he added. Under the programme, 100 million trees would be planted across country, he said.

On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, landowners would be provided financial assistance for tree plantation over an area of 11,850 acres of land, and 70 per cent of the cost would be borne by the Forest Department, and the remaining 30 per cent by the land owners concerned.