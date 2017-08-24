100,000 registered as PML-N Lahore Youth Wing members: Safdar

City Reporter

PML-N Youth Wing Central President and MNA Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar Wednesday said some 100,000 youth had been registered as members of the PML-N Lahore Youth Wing. About 50,000 members each had been registered as Youth Wing member in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, he said addressing a gathering of the PML-N Youth Wing and local body representatives here. He said Nawaz Sharif, an elected prime minister who had made Pakistan a nuclear power, steered it out of darkness and made motorways, was sent home. “The Panama Papers case is against a person, who wants to change the fate of the people by constructing motorways, overcoming electricity loadshedding and launching mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)”. The disqualification of Nawaz Sharif had not been accepted by the people as they had elected him their prime minister, he added. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had a great support of the youth. The party would launch a campaign to register the youth, who could play a major role in the country’s development, he added.

Related