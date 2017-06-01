1000 Millennials on internship, community service

Staff Reporter

Roots Millennium Schools – RMS Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad aims to engage 1000 Millennials in various internships and community service programs nationwide. Chief Executive RMS Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq launches Millennial Portfolio Development Program which will involve students in community service, volunteerism and internships to build strong and well-rounded portfolios which serve as a pre requisite for scholarships from renowned university across the globe.

Millennials will be appointed in various national and multinational corporations, INGOs, NGOs, Telecommunication Sector, Law & IT Firms, Banking & Finance, Community Service & Voluntary projects, Serena Hotel, US Summer Camp, China Summer Camp,Summit Bank, J.S Bank, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Shifa International Hospital, Mitsubishi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Toyota, Institute of Strategic Studies ISS Islamabad, Telecom Network Services and many more.

This year millennials will also take part in Social Volunteer Program launched under Prime Ministers Education Reform Program, Strategic Studies Institute Islamabad headed by Dr. Shireen Mazari, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) headed by Maria Sultan and the Institute of Strategic Studies Chairperson Ambassador Khalid Mehmood. Roots Millennium Schools firmly believes that such opportunities play an integral part in shaping the future of the youth of Pakistan, paving the way for resilient academic backgrounds and future careers.