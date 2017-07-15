1,000 LHWs to be recruited in Thar: MPA

Mithi

Member Sindh Assembly, Dr Mahesh Kumar Friday said that one thousand lady health workers would be recruited in Tharparkar and hardship allowance would be paid to the officials of health department from grade 1 to grade 20.

He expressed these views while addressing an Eid Milan Party organized by the doctors of Tharparkar in his honour. Contractual employees would be regularized after completion of all legal formalities, he added.

He said that renovation of Civil hospital Mithi would be soon initiated with the cost of Rs 1 billion. The provincial legislator informed that Public School and Para-Medical School had been enlisted in the ADP and work on these projects would be started soon.

He said Tharparkar was a backward area which faced poverty and other issues however the PPP led Sindh government during its 10 years tenure has made all out efforts for resolution of all the issues. He further stated that the Sindh government is making sincere efforts for resolution of health related issues of Tharparkar. On the occasion, Member National Assembly Faqeer Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Chairman District Council Ghulam Hyder Samejo, Director General Health Sindh Dr Muhammad Akhlaq and others also spoke.—APP