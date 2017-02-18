100 terrorists killed by forces in crackdown

Forces operations in KP, FATA leave 30 dead; Afghan militants ambush security post

Tariq Saeed/Salahuddin Haider

Peshawar/Karachi

More than 100 terrorists were gunned down on Friday during action against them in the backdrop of fresh wave of terrorism by security forces across the country, including Punjab, Sindh and KP in the past 24 hours.

The security forces during offensives in different parts of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 30 insurgents besides flattening 10 of their hideouts. A number of trouble makers were also wounded in the operation.

In a cross-border violation the militants from Afghanistan ambushed a security post in Khyber agency seriously wounding two FC troops.

The troops effectively responded to the attack carried out by militants from the Afghan side of the border”.

Around a dozen were gunned down during the exchange of fire that followed the attack on the Pakistani post.

“At least 11 terrorists were killed and 10 of their hideouts were destroyed during security forces strikes near Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Agency on Friday,” security sources said adding the militants’ hideouts were targeted in artillery shelling from Landi Kotal Ghakhi Post. The sources said a large quantity of ammunition and sophisticated weapons were destroyed during the strikes.

The Security forces, comprising army and police are also reported to have swung into action against the militants and conducted a search operation in Regi area of Peshawar and killed three terrorists and

recovered hand grenades and other weapons.The statement by Police said the terrorists, belonging to different areas of Khyber Agency, had come to Peshawar to target different areas of the provincial metropolis. Search operations in the various parts of city are still underway.

Likewise, in Bannu acting on actionable intelligence security forces carried out a raid on a terrorist hideout. In the ensuing exchange of fire four terrorists were killed. In both operations, security forces seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Sindh Rangers said at least 18 terrorists were killed in operations in Karachi overnight.

Seven terrorists were killed in a shootout with Rangers after they attacked a convoy of the paramilitary troops on the Super Highway near Kathor. A convoy of Rangers was returning from Sehwan after taking part in rescue operations. A Rangers spokesperson said a soldier was injured in the exchange of fire.

Eleven more terrorists, Rangers said, were killed in a raid carried out in Manghopir area of Karachi. “Arms and ammunition was also seized during the operation,” the Rangers spokesperson added. The Rangers said all suspects were affiliated with a banned organisation.

The Pak-Afghan border in Torkham remained closed on Friday as political administration announced a halt in the continuing repatriation of Afghan refugees from North Waziristan Agency until further notice.

“The intelligence agencies are making progress to unearth networks behind the recent terrorism incidents,” read a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations.

In its statement, the military claimed that it had found linkages to militant support networks operating from across the border.

Security forces have been given special orders to maintain strict vigilance all along the border, it added.

“Army is for security of people of Pakistan against all types of threat. Nation to stay steadfast with full confidence in their security forces. We shall not let the hostile agenda succeed whatever it may cost,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

“Both the federal and provincial law enforcement authorities and police started a crackdown across the country before dawn, and scores of suspects have been arrested from different cities,” a government official said on Friday. He said the sweeping operation will be intensified in the coming days.