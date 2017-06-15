100 pc availability of green bags be ensured at shops: Nadeem Kamran

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has sought report on availability of subsidized flour in districts. He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure 100 percent availability of subsidized flour in green bags at shops throughout the province and submit a detailed report by Thursday (15th June, 2017). He was chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Ramzan Plan at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The minister said: “The Chief Minister directed that only subsidized flour would be sold at every shop in the province and sale of white flour bags be stopped”. He mentioned that sale of flour in white bags was banned to give benefit of subsidized flour to maximum number of people. Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (r) Zahid Saeed directed the deputy commissioners to implement orders regarding provision of subsidized flour and take action in case of violation. He said that no complaint about unavailability or shortage of green bag flour should be received, adding that after ensuring availably of subsidized flour at shops, white bags be lifted immediately. The Secretary Food told the meeting that all the flour mills in the province have been informed about ban on sale of unsubsidized flour in white bags and policy on the provision of subsidized flour. He warned that if any flour is found selling flour in white bag, it would be sealed. He added that supply of green bag flour has been increased manifold while the white bags already present at shops have almost ended. Those among present were Secretary Industries, Additional IG Special Branch, deputy commissioner Lahore, officers of Agriculture and Livestock Department whereas deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.