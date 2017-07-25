Over 100 officers of Education Deptt served show cause notices

Corruption charges

Staff Reporter

More than 100 officers of provincial education department including district education officers (DEOs), assistant education officers (AEOs), principals, headmasters and other officers have been given show cause notices over corruption charges on Monday. The show cause notices were issued to said officers on the directives of Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar.

These officers are involved in embezzlement and use of excess of funds. Mostly officers belong to districts Kandiaro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kamber, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shahdadkot, Sanghar and Kandhkot. It is to mention here that those employees who have been allowed retirement from government service on Superannuation but found guilty of corruption are also being taken to task and appropriate action against such officers is being initiated in consultation with Regulation Wing of Services, General Administration & Coordination Department.

These officers are from grade 17 to grade 19. Minister Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that no corrupt officers/officials will be spared and all will be taken to task. He said that as many six principals, 48 headmasters, 3 DEO, 6 ADOE and many other officers of grade 17 were found guilty when departmental inquiry was conducted and they were being taken to task.