100 needy families get dowry fund

Faisalabad

MPA Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed on Tuesday distributed marriage grant of Rs 2 million among 100 needy families under dowry fund of District Zakat Committee (DZC). In this regard, a ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall of District Council which was attended by DZC Chairman Nazir Hussain Bajwa, PML-N leader Shahid Mahmood Baig Advocate, Member Municipal Corporation Shumaila Ch, Raja Amir and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed said the Punjab government was following the policies of development, welfare and rehabilitation of deserving segment of the society under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He appreciated the efforts of DZC for ensuring merit in distribution of Zakat among deserving people. On the occasion, DZC Chairman highlighted different programmes including rehabilitation, distribution of auto rickshaws among unemployed persons, educational scholarships, distribution of Zakat funds in the hospitals and vocational training institutes.—APP