100 motorcycles of 250 cc to be acquired for Madadgar 15

Staff Reporter

As many as 100 motorcycles of 250 cc would be acquired for the Madardgar 15 whereas 100 special mobile vans be also provided within 15 days’ time.

A directive to this effect has been issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khawaja.

A spokesman of the Sindh Police said here on Monday that the IGP was chairing a meeting that discussed the matters pertaining to Madadgar 15 and to bring about further improvements in accordance with the public interest requirements.

The IGP directed that impediments, if any, should be removed within 15 days’ time.

He also directed DIG T&T 100 special mobile vans be provided to Madadgar 15 within a fortnight.