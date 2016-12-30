100-Index in high bullish momentum eyes 48,000 levels

Strong US oil inventory drags int’l oil prices

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100-Index opened positive, remained bullish throughout the today’s trading session with a gain of 242 points to close in green at 47,666 levels here on Thursday.

The closing of the index above critical level of 47,600 levels was a double top formation on daily chart.

Trading above 47,600 indicates that index could now target weekly upward trend line resistance which is plotted at 48,400, said market analysts.

Meanwhile, the Dost Steel which is in the limelight for quite some times emerged again as the volume leader of the day with a trade of 40 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders of the day were Bank of Punjab and K-Electric with trade volumes of 35 million and 28 million shares to their credit respectively.

The international oil prices which surged to $54.33/bbl in early trading on Wednesday gave up gains after American Petroleum Institute showed a strong build of 4.2mnbbl this week. However, investors will look for EIA crude oil inventories data expected soon.