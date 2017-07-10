Over 100 GPOs, Post Offices provided Counter Automation System for improved services

Pakistan Post has provided counter computerization facility in over 100 General Post Offices (GPOs) including renovated post offices and sub-offices to ensure improved and quality services through a LAN based system.

The Pakistan Post, as part of its endeavours to facilitate customers, has also implemented Centralized Software Solution for Financial Services – an industry standard off-the-shelf solution.

Official sources on Sunday said currently Electronic Money Order (EMOs), online computerized collection of all utility bills and BISP services have been implemented at 83 automated GPOs.

The rollout of Military Pension Payment System at 82 GPOs and three HPOs have also been implemented. However, savings bank, PT records and Child Support Programme are in customization stage which will soon be implemented in 83 GPOs.

Pakistan post is disbursing pension to more than 1.55 million pensioners of defence forces and during year 2014-15, it paid an amount of Rs.102 billion to pensioners through its wide network of Post offices while during year 2015-16 the amount paid to pensioners stood at Rs. 113 billion.—APP

