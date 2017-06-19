10 year old boy murder mystery resolved

Bashir Ahmad Rehamani

HAFIZABAD

Two months old mystery shrouding the kidnapping and murder case of a 10-yesr-old boy was resolved by the police following the arrest of the accused Zahid Ali from Quetta.

According to DPO Dr. Ghias Gul ill-fated 10-year-old boy Fazal Abbas, lone son of Sohail Abbas of Zulfiqar Colony Hafizabad was kidnapped on April 9 by the accused who allegedly throttled him to death and later buried the dead body in a nearby fields. The kidnapping-cum murder case had become a challenge for the police during the two and half month. The police raided different places but failed to arrest the accused during the mysteries. However, on a secret information, a team of city police station, CIA headed by DSP Sadar Rana Muhammad Islam raided his hideout in Quetta and succeeded in his arrest.

The accused confessed his crime and on his pagination recovered the dead body and shifted it to city morgue for legal formalities. The motive of the offence is stated to be a long-standing feud between the accused and deceased’s parents. DPO has recommended cash award to the policemen who resolved this over two-month case.