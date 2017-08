Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

A 10-year-old guest boy was drowned to death into Water Park situated at bypass Shikarpur, in the limits of New Faudjari Police Station, here on late other day.

According to police, a 10-year-old Hindu boy identified as Ram son of Santosh, resident of Jacobabad district, was drowned to death into “Zaib Water Park” during swimming into it with his elder brother Suresh, police added.