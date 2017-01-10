10 outlaws held

Islamabad—Islamabad police have arrested ten outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Bhara Kahu police arrested Faizan and recovered stolen mobile from him while three thieves identified as Kamran, Jani and Fiaz were also held.

Bani Glaa police arrested Saleem Akhtar for having 30 bore pistol while Karachi Company police nabbed Aman for having 600 gram hashish. Industrial Area police arrested Mir Akbar and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Shamas Colony police arrested a bootlegger Jan Inayat and recovered 13 wine bottles from him. Khana police arrested Shahid Zafar for having 250 gram heroin while another accused Razaq Saleem was held for having 30 bore pistol. Cases have been registered agaist these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.—APP

