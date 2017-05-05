10 minutes to become a millionaire

Muhammad Ayaz Amjad

Islamabad

Semi-strong form efficiency is a class of Efficient Market Hypothesis that implies all public information is calculated into a stock’s current share price, meaning neither fundamental nor technical analysis can be used to achieve superior gains. This hypothesis made many investors of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) millionaire within 10 minutes. April 20, 2017 will go down as a historic day in Pakistan’s politics. The fate of a serving prime minister of a major political party, was left to five judges of the country’s highest court. The judgment declared while noting that at present, there is “insufficient evidence to remove Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.” In 10 minutes, between 2:10pm and 2:20pm on Thursday, after the courts judgement, the KSE-100 Index jumped over 1,200 points for one of the fastest increases ever posted by the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the quickest bucks anyone has ever made. The trading floor cheered and investors were finally relieved. Many become millionaire within 10 minutes. This implies that the political stability in the Pakistan majorly hits the stock exchange and the investors’ expectations. Earlier, Benazir’s Assassination, Removal of Chief Justice, Resignation of President Musharraf and 2014 Sit-in were major political episodes that hit a blow to the market. So, it would be safe to settle that the semi strong efficient market of Pakistan incorporates the major public events and the investors want a favouring stability in the political structure of Pakistan, else, there would be seconds to win or lose a million.