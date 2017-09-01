10 militants killed in Harnai FC operation

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least 10 suspected militants were killed in an operation launched by security forces in Harnai area, some 164 km north east of Quetta on Thursday.

According to official sources, the Frontier Corp launched an intelligence-based search operation in the mountainous area on Thursday morning. Heavy gun battle took place between the security forces and the militants.

“Ten militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed in the operation,” a senior security official confirmed, adding that heavy weapons were used in the operation that continued throughout the day.

The security forces destroyed at least three camps that were being used by the militants for hiding and launching attacks on the security forces. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also seized during the search operation. It may be recalled that eight FC personnel had been killed in a remote-controlled landmine blast on August 13 while they were patrolling between Khost and Shahrag area of Harnai. The defunct Baloch Liberation Army had claimed responsibility for the blast.