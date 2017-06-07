10 die in 616 road traffic crashes

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Total 616 road traffic crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which 10 lives were lost and 531 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts & tehsils. However, some 163 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams.

According to the data, 275 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians and 306 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 126 RTAs were reported in Lahore Control Room, which affected 130 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 64 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and Gujranwala remained at third position with 43 RTCs and 46 victims.