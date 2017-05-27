10 dev schemes of Rs29322.431m okayed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) approved 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 29322.431 million.

These schemes were approved in the 72nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives ofthe relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project at the cost of Rs. 5775.000 million, Development of Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 3403.242 million, New Link Connecting Lahore-Multan Motorway with Multan Road, Lahore (from Defence Road to Sharqpur-Jaranwala Road) Package-I at the cost of Rs. 7911.483 million, New Link Connecting Lahore-Multan Motorway with Multan Road, Lahore (from Sharqpur-Jaranwala Road to Karachi-Lahore Motorway) Package-II at the cost of Rs. 2320.593 million, Extension Service 2.0- Farmer Facilitation through Modernized Extension (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 4277.126 million, Establishment of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan (Phase-II) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1511.857 million, Construction of District Headquarter Hospital, M.B. Din (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1156.496 million, Up Gradation of DHQ Hospital Narowal (from 125 Beds to 300 Beds) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 468.487 million, Checking Erosion from RD 458 to 465 Extension Minchin Flood Bund in Dallas Canal Division R.Y. Khan at the cost of Rs. 143.260 million and Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (Allied Works & Support Services) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2354.887 million.