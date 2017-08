Staff Reporter

The DMC Korangi on Friday launched a 10-days cleaning campaign to clear garbage from all areas of the district Korangi.

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza along with officials concerned also reviewed the arrangements of the cleaning campaign during visit to Landhi zone, said a statement.

The Administration has also started implementation on Eid-ul-Azha Contingency plan at Shah Faisal, Malir Model Coloney, Korangi and Landhi zones.