10 criminals arrested during police raids in different areas

Staff Reporter

At least 10 suspected criminals were arrested during raids in different areas of the city early Thursday morning.

According to police sources, five suspects, including drug dealers and street criminals, were arrested during an operation in Nazimabad. The suspects were identified as Waleed Iqbal, Hasan alias Mama, Shamroz, Rasheed, and Jan Mohammad were part of the Asad Pathan Group of a Lyari gang, security officials said, adding that weapons, contraband, and a motorcycle stolen from North Karachi were recovered from them.

Police mentioned that Iqbal, the street criminal, has been involved in various crimes.

During another operation in PIB’s Karnal Basti, two suspects were arrested, while weapons and contraband were recovered from them, police stated.

SP Gulshan Ghulam Murtaza revealed that the suspects – identified as fugitive Bakhtiar Ali alias Bakhti and Shah Dil – were part of a notorious drug dealing group Darvesh.

Of the two, the former was wanted for several heinous crimes, Murtaza explained, in 18 different cases, which have been registered at PIB Police Station.

Various other operations were carried out in Lyari’s Chakiwara, Sangu Lane, and Vichani areas, consequent to which gang war suspect Abdul Aziz Baloch was taken into custody.

Baloch, who was part of Bahadur PMT Group, was arrested after an alleged encounter, police said, adding that they recovered contraband from him. However, the suspects’ accomplices – Yousuf Pathan, Rehan Pathan, and Bilal Sindhi – managed to escape.

Another suspect was nabbed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Zia Colony. Weapons and a stolen motorcycle were seized from his possession.