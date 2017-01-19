10.5m cotton bales reach ginneries, arrivals up by 11pc

Multan

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Wednesday released its fortnightly report indicating national cotton production at 10.535 million bales, showing a percentage increase by 11.19 per cent. Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 10.535 million or 10,535,922 bales have reached ginneries across the country till January 15, 2017 registering an 11.19 per cent gain compared to corresponding period of last year.

Out of total arrivals, Phutti equivalent to 10,448,054 or 10.4 million bales have undergone the ginning process. The arrivals at Punjab ginneries were recorded 6.76 million or 6,765,159 bales recording a percentage increase of 17.81 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year.

Arrivals at ginneries in Sindh were recorded at 3.77 million or 3,770,763 bales showing a percentage increase of 1.01 per cent. Textile Mills have purchased 9.23 million or 9,238,656 bales while exporters have bought 199,844 bales. Total sold out bales were calculated at 9.43 million or 9,438,500 bales.

Exactly 1,097,422 bales were still lying with the ginneries as the unsold stock, the report said. The statistics show that out of all the 21 cotton producing districts in Punjab, 10 districts showed reduction in cotton arrivals while the rest of eleven showed upward trend. Out of twelve (12) cotton producing districts, six showed increase in production and rest suffered shortfall compared to last year’s corresponding period.

District Sanghar of Sindh continued to remain on top of the list despite 7.8 per cent reduction in production as arrival at ginneries in Sanghar were recorded at over 1.2 million bales as of Jan 15, 2017 while Rahimyar Khan district of Punjab stood second with over 1.1 million bales arrival. Out of total 1300, 253 ginning factories were operational in Punjab and Sindh including 108 in Sindh and 145 in Punjab.—APP