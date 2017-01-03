10.3m cotton bales reach ginneries

Staff Reporter

Multan

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) on Tuesday released its fortnightly report indicating national cotton production at 10.366 million bales, showing a percentage increase by 11.72 per cent. Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 10.366 million or 10,366,703 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 1, 2017 registering an 11.72 per cent gain compared to corresponding period of last year.

Out of total arrivals, Phutti equivalent to 10,202,247 or 10.2 million bales have undergone the ginning process. The arrivals at Punjab ginneries were recorded 6.6 million or 6,617,646 bales recording a percentage increase of 18.71 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year.

Arrivals at ginneries in Sindh were recorded at 3.749 million or 3,749,057 bales showing a percentage increase of 1.21 per cent. Textile Mills have purchased 8.8 million or 8,818,785 bales while exporters have bought 199,244 bales. Total sold out bales were calculated at 9.01 million or 9,018,029 bales.

Exactly 1,348,674 bales were still lying with the ginneries as the unsold stock, the report said. The statistics show that out of all the 21 cotton producing district, 10 districts of Punjab and six in Sindh suffered reduction in cotton production.

District Sanghar of Sindh continued to remain on top of the list despite 7.8 per cent reduction in production as arrival at ginneries in Sanghar were recorded at 1.2 million bales as of Jan 2017 while Rahimyar Khan stood second with 1.1 million bales arrival.