1 congressman shot as gunman opens fire on Virginia lawmakers

Alexndria, Usa

At least one member of the US Congress has been shot in a mass shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, that involved a group of Republican lawmakers, police say. House of Representatives majority whip Steve Scalise and his aide were shot by a gunman during a baseball game with several other Republican politicians in Alexandria. Scalise was hit in the hip or leg with a semi-automatic rifle while his aide was hit in the chest, according to early reports. About 50 shots were fired, congressional sources said. Images and footage from the scene show bullet holes in windows of buildings around the scene of the shooting. Alexandria police said in a tweet that the suspect was “believed” to be in custody. It also advised people to stay clear from the area.—Agencies