More than 1.76mln patients treated at LGH in one year

Staff Reporter

As many as 1,762,770 patients were provided medical treatment facilities at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) during the last financial year.

Principal Post-Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said on Sunday that as many as 1,059,639 patients were attended to at the out-door, while 703,131 were treated in the emergency department of the hospital.

He appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who abolished the ‘parchi’ chit fee, which increased the trust of people in the LGH and more patients started availing medical facilities there.

He said that different sections of the hospital have been upgraded with provision of better facilities. Similarly, the evening shift in the hospital also attracted more patients, he added.

According to details, over 60,946 patients were admitted to the hospital and 86,370 different kinds of operations were undertaken.

Moreover, 213,528 X-rays, 72155 CT-scans and 19,541 MRI tests were held in the LGH. In the hospital, 4,904 gastroscopy, 94,141 USG and 1,763 lithotripsy and 799 neuro-angiography tests of patients were held. Reports reveals that 2,355,177 lab tests of the patients were conducted in the Lahore General Hospital.

Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that senior consultants were available in the LGH from morning to evening as per the directions of the Punjab government.