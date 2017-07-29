$1.243b cotton yarn exported in last FY

Islamabad

Cotton yarn worth US$ 1.243 billion exported during last financial year ending on June 30, 2017 as compared the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2016-17, about 455,345 metric tons of cotton yarn worth US$ 1.243 billion exported as compared the exports of 423,624 metric tons valuing US$ 1.264 billion of same period last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, cotton yarn exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 1.69 percent as against the exports of last year.

During previous financial year country earned US$ 12.565 million by exporting the yarn other then cotton as against the earning of US$ 32.751 million of same period last year.

About 8,769 metric tons of yarn other then cotton exported in 12 months of previous year as compared the exports of 12,565 metric tons.

Meanwhile, country earned US$ 42.825 million by exporting 24,976 metric tons of raw cotton as against the 49,315 metric tons valuing US$ 76.631 million of same period last year.

In financial year 2016-17, exports of cotton carded or combed grew by 62.7 percent as cotton combed worth US$ 235,000 exported as compared the exports of US$ 145,000 of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that during last financial year textile group exports recorded 0.4 percent growth as compared the same period of last year.

Textile goods worth US$ 12.452 billion were exported in 12 months of financial year 2016-17 as compared the exports of 12.447 billion of same period last year.—APP