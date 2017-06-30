0.2m tourists vehicles enter Kaghan, Shogran valleys

Kaghan

Despite the heavy rain forecast in all over Hazara division a large number of domestic tourists have reached Kaghan, Naran and Shogran to enjoy Eid vacations in the serene beauty. According to Manserha police sources, on the third day of Eid up till now more than 200,000 vehicles have entered in the Kaghan and Shogran valleys and the inflow of the tourists continue while during the last year on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr entry of more than 350,000 vehicles were recorded.

Haneef Muhammad, a tourist from Sahiwal while talking to APP said this year traffic police have properly managed the flow as we did not face any difficulty till reaching Naran whereas in the previous years it was very difficult to travel during Eid vacations.—APP